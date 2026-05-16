Fourth King County resident possibly connected to hantavirus outbreak, health officials say

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Public health officials in King County say a fourth person is being monitored for the Andes-type hantavirus linked to the outbreak from the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The person was not aboard the ship but rather on the same flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam that contained an ill passenger, a release said.

Officials say the ill passenger was removed from the flight before takeoff and the King County resident was not seated near them.

Two other King County residents, who were aboard that flight, were seated near the ill passenger, officials confirm. The two have since returned to King County and have not shown any hantavirus symptoms, the news release said.

Another resident who was aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship is at a quarantine center at the University of Nebraska. They are also asymptomatic, according to King County health officials.

Seattle & King County Public Health says there are no cases of the Andes type virus in the county and the risk to the public remains low.

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