Man hit and killed in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash after a 21-year-old man was hit and killed in Spanaway on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Spanaway Loop Road South and authorities have closed both directions between Military Road South and 174th Street South.

PCSO originally posted that the victim was a juvenile, but as of 6:10 p.m., their identity was updated to a 21-year-old man.

The causing driver has remained at the scene and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.

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