Police called to collision involving triple-murder suspect Travis Decker two days before kidnapping

Triple-murder suspect Travis Decker was involved in a rear-end collision just two days before police say he kidnapped and murdered his three children in Wenatchee.

Newly obtained documents by KIRO 7, show that an officer with the Wenatchee Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Miller Street and Fifth Street on Wednesday, May 28, at about 3:52 a.m.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, a ping from Deckers phone on Thursday showed that Decker was at the campsite where his children were killed.

On Friday, deputies found their bodies. Police said it appeared they died from asphyxiation.

His white GMC Sierra pick-up truck was also there, with his wallet inside.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department, on that Wednesday morning, the non-injury collision happened when Decker in his GMC was stopped at a red light behind another car.

When the light turned green, both vehicles began to move. The car then slowed for traffic ahead of it, and Decker rear-ended the car.

Police noted there was damage to the front end of Decker’s truck and rear-end damage to the car.

When Decker was interviewed, police say he admitted to not having car insurance.

The officer cited Decker $196 for following too closely and $559 for operating his truck without insurance.

