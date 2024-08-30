Around The Sound: Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest’s largest state fair is back and opening its gates for 20 days of traditional fair fun, entertainment, and events.

Washington State Fair spokesperson Stacy Van Horn told KIRO 7 News that several new additions, attractions, and events are happening this year, but one of the “neatest” things she has ever seen is a Cattle Drive and non-motorized parade ending at the fair.

“It doesn’t happen too often throughout the country, but it’s just a way to kick off all of the rodeo weekend here,” said Van Horn about the Cattle Drive. The September 6th event is free to the public and open to all. Festivities begin at 10 a.m.

Remaining true to its agricultural roots, the Washington State Fair is also opening a new “Cattle Birthing” exhibit at the “Agriplex”. Some lucky fairgoers could have the opportunity to see calves born in real time or at least witness the care they receive shortly after birth. Fair officials are excited to open this exhibit to the public.

“For us, it’s a continuation of a nice balance between keeping agriculture alive and educating people,” added Van Horn.

In 20 days, you can enjoy big-name concerts, comedy acts, educational exhibits, fair fun, and food.

With so much to do and see before the fair ends on September 22nd, check out the Washington State Fair website to see what’s coming up this season or to buy tickets.

