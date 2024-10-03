Around the Sound: First-ever ‘Restaurant Week’ in progress in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Five restaurants in downtown Puyallup are participating in the city’s first-ever Restaurant Week from October 2 to 6.

Perry’s Cocktail Bar, Bourbon Street Creole Kitchen and Bar, Giorgio’s Greek Cafe, Wicked Pie Pizza, and West Pioneer Grill have all crafted special prix fixe menus at a reduced price just for the occasion.

Morgan Medeiros, the owner of MM Nutrition and Wellness in Puyallup and a volunteer organizer for this event, told KIRO 7 News that the event’s inspiration came from wanting to highlight the area’s growth.

Medeiros also shared that businesses in downtown Puyallup are historically impacted by the large crowds and traffic jams in the summer when the Washington State Fair is in season. Mederios says Restaurant Week is an effort to attract visitors back to the area and “support and uplift restaurants.”

With the diversity of dining options available, Medeiros says, “there’s truly something for everyone.”

In addition to Restaurant Week, “Bake Sale Puyallup” will be held on Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Medeiros describes the event as an “elevated bake sale” that doubles as a fundraiser for the Library Foundation.

The Library Foundation is a non-profit that works to provide improvements at the Puyallup Library. Medeiros told KIRO 7 that a teen center within the library needs additional funding, and money raised from this event will help support that initiative.

“Bake Sale Puyallup” is a ticketed event. Standard admission is $25, and VIP tickets are $50. VIP tickets include four “treat tickets,” two raffle entries, and more.

Sweet and savory goods will be available. Spilled Butter Desserts, Sour Baby Bakery, Savory and Sweet, Bakescapade, The Coaster, and Lick Homemade Ice Cream will participate.

