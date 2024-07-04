Around the Sound: Celebrate the 4th at Point Defiance Park

Are you looking for a last-minute South Sound fireworks show for you or your family? If so, look no further than Point Defiance Park.

If you’re driving, Ruston Way from Cummings Park to Dune Peninsula Park will be closed. To celebrate the Fourth, visitors can enjoy live music, local vendors, and family-friendly activities. By 10 p.m., the park will host one of the area’s most prominent fireworks displays.

“Summer Blast is a great time for us to welcome our community and the surrounding region to come in and enjoy Tacoma’s waterfront,” said Metro Parks Tacoma spokesperson Nancy Johnson.

According to Johnson, fireworks for Thursday’s show will be shot off a barge on Puget Sound so anyone along the waterfront can catch a glimpse.

For more information on what to expect or parking, visit their website.

