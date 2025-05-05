Road to Hoh Rain Forest officially opens on May 8

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — After a several-months-long closure, the road to the Hoh Rain Forest is slated to open this Thursday, May 8, Gov. Bob Ferguson announced on X.

The closure started in December when heavy rain washed out the road. At the time, it was estimated that repairs would cost $1.3 million, money that Jefferson County doesn’t have.

In March, Ferguson announced that $623,000 would be diverted for repairs.

“I’m pleased to announce that the work to re-open access to the Hoh Rain Forest will be complete this week. We will formally re-open the road at noon on Thursday, May 8. More details to come. Very grateful to all the elected officials, community members and small businesses who came together to make this happen, especially Rep. Adam Bernbaum,” Ferguson wrote on X.

According to the National Park Service, about 460,000 people visited the Hoh area of Olympic National Park last year.

