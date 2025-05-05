83-year-old killed in SODO crash; police looking for driver

SEATTLE — An 83-year-old woman walking in a pedestrian crosswalk was hit by an SUV that took off early this morning.

Police were called to 4th Ave S and S Spokane St., under the Spokane Viaduct, around 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman down in the road. Police said the driver of an SUV hit her while she was in the crosswalk and while they were making a right turn onto South Spokane Street.

The driver left the scene and police are still looking for them.

If you have any information on the crash, contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) at 206-684-8923.

