Around The Sound: Bring your appetite for learning to FrogLegs Culinary School

FrogLegs Culinary School has the perfect recipe for a fun afternoon.

You don’t have to be a chef to step into their kitchen—all you need is an appetite for learning.

The school offers a variety of edible education for adults, children, and teens alike.

“I began FrogLegs out of my love for all types of celebrations,” creator Lauren Vida says on her website. “I am tickled that children are finding such joy out of cooking and working with their hands and minds.”

Vida’s love of cooking began at a young age. She spent a great deal of time in the kitchen helping her mother.

In college, she worked for a large 4-star hotel as a line cook for the restaurant. From there, she became a gourmet food buyer for a popular coffee company and eventually created her own cookie company.

Now, she shares her passion with others in the community – through her classes.

A single class will cost between $70 to $150, depending on the length and intensity of the course.

You can register online and view their full class menu on their website.

FrogLegs offers classes at all three of their locations: Redmond, Seattle’s University Village, and Kirkland.

Recipes are sent out to attendees the week of the class – so you can add them to your collection at home.

Interested in sampling the menu? FrogLegs sells take-and-bake kits, cookie care packages, and more. you can view the selection here.

©2025 Cox Media Group