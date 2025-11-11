Armed robbery suspect in Kent drives wrong way at 100mph trying to flee police, authorities say

KENT, Wash. — A man accused of robbing a Kent business at gunpoint tried to run from police on November 7.

At around 2:19 a.m., a man allegedly robbed a business near Southeast 256th Street and 104th Avenue Southeast, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD).

A 27-year-old man told officers he was held up at gunpoint by a suspect who then stole his work van and drove west on James Street, APD said.

An officer then saw the van driving at around 100 miles per hour, heading the wrong way toward Auburn but police did not pursue due to safety reasons.

Minutes later, an Auburn officer found the van empty after it had crashed near Auburn Way North and 35th Street Northeast.

Police say the 36-year-old man was later found hiding on the porch of a home before he was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

