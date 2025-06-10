Arkansas woman arrested in 2016 death of Port Angeles woodcarver

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Port Angeles Police Department says they’ve booked a 55-year-old woman from Arkansas – in connection with the 2016 death of a master woodcarver.

Tina Marie Alcorn is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail.

On March 28, 2016, 65-year-old George Cecil David was found dead inside a Port Angeles Apartment where he’d been temporarily staying.

Police say he’d traveled from Neah Bay just days earlier, intending to visit family in British Columbia and attend a funeral.

Alcorn, who has ties to Clallam County, was identified early in the investigation as the primary suspect.

On April 19, 2016, Port Angeles Police Department detectives arrested her in Mount Vernon on an outstanding warrant issued by Arkansas authorities. They transported her to the Clallam County Jail, where she remained in custody. Although charges in the David homicide were not filed at that time, Alcorn was later extradited to Arkansas and incarcerated for violating the conditions of her probation on an unrelated felony theft conviction.

According to a 2016 article from the Everett Herald, there wasn’t enough proof at the time to charge her for David’s death.

In 2024, however, the Port Angeles Police Department reopened the case and partnered with the Washington State Attorney General’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force to look into it further.

“This case has never been forgotten,” said Port Angeles Police Chief Brian S. Smith. “The renewed investigation, bolstered by our partnership with the MMIWP Task Force, reflects our commitment to justice and to honoring George David’s memory.”

Alcorn waived extradition and was transported to the Clallam County Jail.

At the request of the Port Angeles Police Department and with the support of the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Washington State Attorney General’s Office will be filing criminal charges in this case.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group