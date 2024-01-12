Apartment fire in Renton kills cat, sends dozens evacuating

RENTON, Wash. — Dozens of residents at an apartment complex in Renton were evacuated early Friday morning after a fire broke out.

Fire officials say everyone made it out safe, but unfortunately, a pet cat died.

A total of three units were damaged, the apartment below Bryan Richardson is where the fire started.

“I was woken up by the smoke detector around 4:00 a.m., turned all my lights, and saw that I had smoke coming through the carpet floorboards,” said Richardson.

He quickly got out and that’s when he realized there was a fire.

“Walked outside and saw that the unit directly below mine was completely engulfed in flames,” Richardson continued. “Very relieved that my smoke detector was working if that wasn’t I don’t know if I would have woken up on time.”

Renton Regional Fire Authority says they had issues accessing the fire.

©2024 Cox Media Group