Amazon tests 30-minute deliveries in Seattle as company expands ultra-fast service

Amazon said it has begun testing a new ultra-fast delivery option in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia, offering 30-minute drop-offs for thousands of everyday items through a program called Amazon Now.

The service, integrated directly into the Amazon app and website, gives customers in eligible neighborhoods access to household essentials, groceries, electronics, personal care items, baby products, pet treats, and other frequently purchased goods.

According to Amazon, Prime members will pay discounted delivery fees starting at $3.99 per order, compared with $13.99 for non-Prime customers.

A $1.99 small basket fee applies to orders under $15.

Amazon says the goal is to make last-minute shopping easier.

Items include staples like milk, eggs, produce, toothpaste, cosmetics, over-the-counter medicine, paper goods, chips, dips, seasonal items and more.

Customers can also track their deliveries and tip drivers through the app.

The 30-minute service relies on new, smaller fulfillment centers that Amazon says are designed specifically for speed and safety.

The sites are located close to residential and business areas in Seattle and Philadelphia, which the company says reduces delivery distance for drivers and allows employees to pick and pack items more efficiently.

Customers who have access to the pilot can find a “30-Minute Delivery” option in the navigation bar of the Amazon app or webpage.

Once selected, shoppers can browse thousands of eligible items, place an order, and monitor its progress in real time.

Amazon says the test program adds to the delivery choices already available to Prime members, including Same-Day, Overnight, and Next-Day options once shipping thresholds are met.

The announcement comes just after Amazon expanded a similar initiative internationally.

On Oct. 21, the company launched Amazon Now in the United Arab Emirates, where deliveries can arrive in as little as 15 minutes, with some customers receiving orders in six minutes, according to the company.

In the UAE, Amazon is operating micro-fulfillment centers in dense neighborhoods to cut travel distance and ease traffic congestion.

Amazon did not release a timeline for a broader rollout of the 30-minute pilot in the United States, but the company says customer demand, operational performance, and neighborhood suitability will guide expansion.

For now, shoppers in select Seattle and Philadelphia areas can check their app to see whether the service is available, as Amazon continues testing what could become its fastest U.S. delivery offering to date.

