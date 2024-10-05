Almost 10,000 Seattle City Light customers experiencing outages

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light reports outages for 9,973 customers in the South Seattle / Central District area on Friday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

KIRO 7 talked to a spokesperson at Seattle City Light, who said, “It’s been reported that there is a damaged pole causing this outage.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation informed drivers of the outage, telling commuters to use caution and treat dark signals as all-way stops.

Power outage affecting Central District/South Seattle neighborhoods. Treat dark signals as all-way stops and use caution. pic.twitter.com/FeA7Q67DSl — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) October 4, 2024

Seattle City Light also posted about the outage, letting customers know that crews were responding and that the time of restoration was yet to be determined.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Central District affecting approx. 10,000 customers. The cause is under investigation and an estimated time of restoration has yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/ZUpfHIf9P1 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) October 4, 2024

Seattle City Light told KIRO 7 that they’ll know more once they get more crew members on-site.

In an update around 5 p.m., Seattle City Light said, “The cause has been found to be a damaged pole, and crews have been able to restore power to 2,700 customers. They will continue to work until all customers have been restored.”

