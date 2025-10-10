All ferry routes could be disrupted today due to lack of crew

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Those planning on taking the ferry to the Mariners game may need to find a different route.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is expecting service disruptions that could impact all routes due to a shortage of crew, the agency reported Friday afternoon.

WSF recommended people take public transportation or walk-on if possible.

“Expect extensive delays returning home after the game,” the agency wrote.

WSF advised travelers to check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s real-time map for updates.

