‘Alaska pay us what we need!’: Flight attendants strike in Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — Picket lines have officially reached Seattle. Dozens of Alaska Airlines flight attendants were seen demonstrating along International Boulevard in Sea-Tac on Wednesday.

They were holding signs and chanting, “Alaska pay us what we need!”

Yesterday, airline employees held demonstrations in California in both Los Angeles and San Diego.

It comes down to pay. The Flight Attendant Union said it’s been in negotiations for nearly a year with no movement. The last major contract was enacted back in 2014 and flight attendants said they’ve seen very few changes since.

“We are here to take the fight to the street and come back to management with some serious proposals about industry pay that they have said they are committed to,” said Local Union President, Paula Isla-McGil.

This is just an informal picket, so it shouldn't impact your travel plans. We'll let you know if anything changes.













