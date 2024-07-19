Massive computer outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

SEATAC, Wash. — A widespread computer outage is disrupting operations for airports, airlines, banks, businesses, hospitals, and government agencies worldwide.

It’s linked to one of our region’s largest tech companies -- Microsoft.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

CrowdStrike update impacting Windows systems caused outage.

Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted.

Not a security incident or cyber attack.

Airlines, hospital systems, banks and emergency operations feeling effects.

Issues are being resolved and impacted systems are recovering, CrowdStrike CEO says.

Problems are continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Airlines in the United States, Europe, Australia and India were reporting problems, with some flights grounded. Retail outlets, banks, railway companies and hospitals in several parts of the world were also affected in what appeared to be an unprecedented internet disruption.

All the disruptions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and around the region and world, link back to the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

The FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded. Frontier was also affected. We have since heard that American and and Frontier have restored their operations and that Delta and United are restarting their operations.

Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5:00 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 19, 2024

Sea-Tac Airport did confirm that it’s experiencing issues with the Fly SEA app along with flight and baggage information on terminal screens.

As of 5:20 a.m., there were 35 cancellations and 33 delays at Sea-Tac.

A global IT outage is impacting systems for some airlines that fly from SEA. Travelers, please check with your airline for the latest flight information and give yourself extra time arriving to the airport. pic.twitter.com/DtVJuZxbq9 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) July 19, 2024

We have seen on social media video from Sea-Tac of people stranded at gates, and the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted on social media that they are monitoring the flight cancellation and delay issue.

We are monitoring technical issues at Frontier Airlines leading to cancellations and delays across their network. Our department will hold Frontier, and all airlines, to their responsibilities to meet the needs of passengers.⁰⁰Visit https://t.co/fNoKsjoNQV to know your rights. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 19, 2024

Also on social media, “Microsoft 365 status” -- an arm of its customer service group -- posted that its outages started around 6 a.m. Eastern time.

The FAA said it made the decision along with consultation from the airlines to ground some of them -- United, allegiant, Delta and American due to communication issues.

“All of a sudden, the pilot came over and said there’s been an issue with the network, they had to reboot, and it could be a short delay then he came back on 10 minutes later and he said the delay was going to be lengthier than expected,” said passenger Scott Sanders, who was stuck at Sea-Tac Airport Thursday night. “We thought it was our own plane and that was it, and then we realized this was more than that and started seeing on our devices that this was a national issue.”

Some local hospitals were affected, including Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine.

Seattle Children’s information technology (IT) systems are down. All of our outpatient clinics are closed on Friday, July 19. pic.twitter.com/XJSqHkvYRT — Seattle Children's (@seattlechildren) July 19, 2024





UW Medicine said it was affected but is fully operational.

White House is aware of the issues; FAA monitoring

Update 4:08 a.m. July 19: The White House has been alerted about the outage.

“We’re aware of the incident and are looking into the issue and impacts,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told CNN.

The FAA is keeping a close eye on the impacts of the outage.

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved. Monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td

for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 19, 2024













