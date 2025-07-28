Advocacy groups helping in search for missing Arlington man Jonathan Hoang

ARLINGTON, Wash. — 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang has been missing since March 30 and his family is organizing events to raise awareness about his disappearance.

Hoang, who is autistic, left his Arlington home without notifying his family.

The Gabby Petito Foundation and Light the Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project are partnering with The Coffee Stand in Kirkland to create 500 coffee sleeves with Jonathan’s photo and details about his case.

His loved ones will also host a Honk and Wave event with signs and flyers at the corner of Broadway and Hewitt in Everett on August 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On June 23, home surveillance video in Kirkland captured a man who is believed to be Hoang, renewing search efforts in the area.

Authorities ask if you see someone who may be Jonathan to first ask him to identify himself, take a photo or video if safe and possible to do so, call 911, and stay with him until help arrives.

His family has set up the website FindJonathanHoang.com to help raise awareness.

