Family joins search for missing Arlington man after possible sighting in Kirkland

A family believes a missing Arlington man has been spotted in Kirkland. If so, he was nearly 40 miles away from home.

The family of Jonathan Hoang says they believe a neighbor’s ring camera shows him walking on June 23 through a Kirkland neighborhood.

Family and friends conducted their own search beginning Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

They are convinced Jonathan was there because the street address - Northeast 114th Lane - is similar to theirs in Arlington.

“We’re surviving, day by day, minute by minute,” said Tao Hoang, Jonathan’s father. “Yeah, it feels like an eternity.”

The pain of the last three months is evident in Hoang’s voice. His 21-year-old autistic son disappeared from their Arlington home with hardly a trace.

The Hoang family has gotten plenty of false leads, then Irene got the video of the man walking.

“The second kind of piece of information that had me fairly certain it was him is that another neighbor down the street sent surveillance video,” said Irene Hoang Pfister, “after they saw the first ring door bell footage shared.”

The way he walked, carried himself, they say, clinched it.

“We’re like in the upper-90 percentile certain,” Tao said. “We can’t be 100% certain.”

If this is Jonathan Hoang, it will be a stunning development. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office conducted one massive search soon after he disappeared.

His family, still frustrated that more isn’t being done to find him, plans to search again in Kirkland. They are still convinced he was lured away.

“He would not be able to leave by himself,” said Tao. “He doesn’t know how.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office tells KIRO 7 the detective assigned to the case is, “currently reviewing the information and video as is standard procedure for any tip received.”

