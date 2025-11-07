Adopt a pet for only $30 in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

For those who have been waiting to adopt a pet, now is the perfect time.

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) is offering $30 cat and dog adoptions until November 30, the same price as a King County pet license.

RASKC noted all cats and dogs are microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

Adopters can also choose to get 30 days of pet health insurance from Trupanion, and dog adopters can use a credit toward training from Rover.

View adoptable pets on King County’s website

RASKC adoption hours at its center in Kent are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

