Additional yard debris pickup after recent storms announced for Bellevue

Republic Services will provide extra yard debris collection from Monday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Dec. 6, allowing customers to dispose of up to 192 gallons (six 32-gallon units) of additional yard waste at no extra cost, according to the City of Bellevue.

Pickup will happen on customers’ regular collection days.

Accepted items include plant and yard waste, such as leaves and branches. Branches must be less than 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.

To ensure proper disposal, debris should be placed in cans labeled “Yard Debris,” paper yard bags, or bundles tied with degradable string or twine.

Bundles should not exceed 2 feet in diameter, 4 feet in length, or 55 pounds.

Customers are reminded to use their Republic Services green container for food waste, which can be placed loose or in paper or compostable bags. Plastic bags are not allowed in compost containers.

While Republic Services plans to maintain its regular collection schedule for garbage, recycling, and compost, some areas may experience delays due to downed trees or power lines.

Customers can check for updates at RepublicBellevue.com or call 425-452-4762 if their collection was missed.

