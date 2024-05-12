Local

All roads open after demonstration in downtown Seattle shut down Fourth Avenue and Pine Street

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Downtown Seattle Demonstrations (SDOT)

SEATTLE — Earlier today, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) recommended anyone traveling to downtown Seattle avoid westbound Fourth Avenue and Olive Street due to demonstrations.

Travelers were asked to seek alternate routes.

According to SDOT, all roads are now clear on Pine Street between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

