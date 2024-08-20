700 Seattle hotel workers to hold strike authorization vote

SEATTLE - — 700 Seattle area hotel workers may be close to striking.

The UNITE HERE Local 8 hospitality workers union is holding an authorization vote Wednesday after months of unsuccessful negotiations with the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport, Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center, and Westin Seattle.

According to a release from the union, the workers are asking for better raises and better workloads.

Many hotels nationwide have kept COVID-era service cuts in place and the union argues that its workers should be compensated for the extra work they’re taking on as a result.

The vote covers housekeepers, front desk agents, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, bellmen, and other staff at the hotels.

The workers’ contracts expired May 31, 2024 and were subsequently terminated by workers votes last month, according to the union.

The vote will take place Wednesday at the Westin Seattle at 7 a.m.

