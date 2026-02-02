$5,000 reward offered in deadly shooting near Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School

SEATTLE — The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the deadly shooting of two young people in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood.

According to police, the teens were at the bus stop near Rainier Beach High School and South Shore PreK-8 when the shots were fired.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, less than 20 minutes after school let out.

The teens have not yet been identified.

Thie Youth Peace and Justice Foundation said the reward is being offered to support law enforcement, encourage community cooperation, and help bring accountability and closure to those impacted by the tragedy.

“Violence thrives in silence,” the Foundation said. “We believe community members deserve safe ways to come forward, and families deserve answers.”

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Seattle Police Department Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

In addition to the reward, the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation is providing 24-hour online and telephone peer and professional support for students, families, and community members who are coping with what happened. You can contact them by calling (254) 499-8027.

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation, formerly known as the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, was created following the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas to support those impacted by gun violence.

