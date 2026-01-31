2 shot and killed near Rainier Beach High School; police search for suspect

SEATTLE — There is a large police presence in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood as crews respond to a double homicide.

According to Seattle Police, two people were shot at the intersection of Rainier Ave S. and S. Henderson Street in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Seattle Fire said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Seattle Fire said two men were shot, though their ages are unknown.

The shooting took place just around the corner from Rainier Beach High School.

Police are still looking for a possible suspect.

Roads around the shooting have been shut down while police investigate. Avoid the area.

