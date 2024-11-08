One in custody after five people stabbed in random attack in Seattle

SEATTLE — One person is in custody after five people were stabbed Friday afternoon in what police say was the latest incident in a series of stabbings in Seattle in the last two days.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the City of Seattle responded to the latest incident that happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. A spokesperson with the department said that five people were stabbed.

Each of the victims’ wounds vary from a minor cut to a severe stab wound, he said.

Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, one of them still had the knife in their wound when paramedics arrived.

One victim didn’t need treatment and was released.

According to a spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center, all four victims are in critical condition.

Police only recovered one knife used in the incident.

This “mass casualty incident” is connected to five other stabbings that happened separately within the last 38 hours, the spokesperson said. In total, there have been 10 different stabbings in a variety of locations, wounding nine men and one woman. One of the incidents involved a robbery that turned violent.

The spokesperson said that the suspect was also injured Friday and taken into custody without incident. Police say he was also involved in five other stabbings that happened in the neighborhood during the last several days. One of the other stabbings involved a robbery and the others were random attacks.

The spokesperson said that there were no other weapons found at the scene.

Responding officers quickly found and took the suspect into custody.

There were reportedly four separate stabbings that happened on Nov. 7, just hours apart.

On Nov. 7, shortly after 1:30 a.m., police found a 52-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds near 12th Avenue South and South King Street.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, she was stabbed eight times. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Police found a blood trail and a possible crime scene East of 8th Avenue South and South King Street. No suspects were found, and no arrests have been made at this time. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation by the Homicide and Assault Unit.

At about 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Jackson Street and 8th Avenue South. Upon arrival, they found the victim who was stabbed seven times, three to the front of his chest and four to his back. Officers rendered aid until Seattle Fire Arrived and continued first aid. The suspect was described as a man, wearing a checkered hoody last seen heading eastbound on South King Street. That victim was taken to Harborview in serious condition.

At 9 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Officers found the victim and began rendering aid until the scene was safe for Seattle Fire. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back and hands. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the 800 block of South King Street beneath the Interstate overpass. The victim was found inside their car with a laceration to the hand. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire arrived. The victim told police the suspect had approached his vehicle on foot, forcibly opened the driver’s door and tried to stab him in the chest. The victim blocked the initial assault with his arm but sustained a cut to the hand and had his cell phone taken. The suspect fled eastbound on foot. Guardian One and KCSO K9 units responded to assist. A track was performed but the suspect was not located. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center via AMR for further medical care.

There was one reported stabbing that happened on Nov. 8. at 1 a.m.

Officers responded to an assault near the intersection of 12 Avenue South and South Jackson Street. The victim was found on the street and was bleeding heavily from the neck. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire arrived. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Officers followed a blood trail to a doorway northwest of where the victim was found and used that as a starting point for a K9 track. This incident follows a recent pattern of stabbings in the area over the past 24 hours, police said.

There were no further details to provide at this time. This story will be updated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Officers have taken one person into custody. Four victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment one was treated and released at the scene. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2024

