40 cents off each gallon? Here’s where you can get cheaper gas today

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Circle K offering 40 cents off gallons of gas Photo courtesy: Circle K (Photo courtesy: Circle K)

If you’re looking to save on fuel today, you may want to stop by the nearest Circle K.

The company is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations in Washington, Oregon, and California.

The offer is only valid for October 10.

“We know that things may be a bit tight for our customers, especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit in a news release.

“As part of our goal to make customer lives easier, we want to offer our customers a chance to save big with our Fuel Day Pop-Up and ongoing promotions.”

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

