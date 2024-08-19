22-year-old woman killed in Tukwila multi-vehicle collision

A 22-year-old Everett woman is dead after a late-night crash in Tukwila Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

At about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the report of a collision on State Route 900 near Allentown.

According to WSP, one vehicle was traveling westbound, and two vehicles were traveling eastbound when the first vehicle crossed the center line and struck one of the cars, which struck the third car.

The driver of one of the eastbound cars, Isabella Humphries, 22, of Everett, died in the collision.

The roadway was closed for nearly five hours.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

