KENT, Wash. — Kent Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death.

According to police, a man and woman were found dead around 8:37 p.m. at an apartment complex at 22400 Benson Road SE. This is near the Kentwood apartments, where Benson Road SE becomes 108th Ave SE.

Police said both were found shot to death.

It’s unclear at this time if this is being investigated as a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

