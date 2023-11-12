2 killed in second fatal wrong-way crash in Washington this weekend

Troopers are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in Benton County between Prosser and the Tri-Cities. This is the second fatal wrong-way crash in Washington this weekend. On Saturday, a mother and her child were killed by a drunk driver.

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was driving an Audi westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-82 at milepost 99, three miles east of Benton City.

A 76-year-old man was driving a Chevy truck, a 24-year-old man was driving a Ram truck, and a 34-year-old man was driving a GMC SUV eastbound on I-82 at milepost 99.

The Audi hit the Chevy head-on. The Ram and the GMC then hit the Chevy.

The 20-year-old driving the Audi died at the scene. The 76-year-old man driving the Chevy also died at the scene.

The 24-year-old man driving the Ram was uninjured.

The 34-year-old man driving the GMC was injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. His passenger, a 37-year-old woman was also injured and taken to the same hospital.

All four vehicles were totaled.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved but are still investigating.

©2023 Cox Media Group