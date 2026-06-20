From Seahawks legends to Paris Hilton: Celebrities pack Seattle Stadium for USA’s World Cup win

SEATTLE — As 67,000 fans packed Seattle Stadium to watch the USA defeat Australia at the World Cup match on Friday afternoon, a number of celebrities joined the crowd.

Familiar faces ranged from women’s soccer stars to Seahawks legends.

Former Seattle Sounder Kasey Keller shared a suite with women’s soccer star Alex Morgan.

A handful of Seahawks legends were also spotted, including Cliff Avril and Marshawn Lynch, who shared a suite.

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were cheering on Team USA.

Celebrity Paris Hilton, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were also spotted at the game, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

To top it off, Trinity Rodman brought the match ball out pre-game.

Team USA went on to defeat Australia 2-0.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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