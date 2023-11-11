Woman and child killed, another in ‘serious condition’ following wrong-way Olympia crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 31-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy were killed, and another child was injured following a wrong-way DUI crash in Olympia.

Washington State Patrol troopers blocked southbound I-5 just north of State Route 101 late Friday night while the crash was investigated.

Investigators said a Jeep was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu that was traveling southbound.

The driver and a 2-year-old boy in the Chevy were killed while a 8-year-old girl who was also in the car was injured.

“I am heartbroken to announce that a child has died as a result, and another is in serious condition,” said Trooper John Dattilo.

Troopers said the driver of the jeep was intoxicated at the time of the crash and has been arrested for DUI.

The driver faces charges of vehicular homicide and assault.









