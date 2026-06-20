Seattle Weather: Another heatwave brings 90-degrees days next week

For several more days the weather in the Seattle area looks quiet.

Temperatures will continue to rise through Tuesday June 23, as another trend of warmer than normal high temperatures are forecast.

Sunday will feature another cloudy start to the day as the marine layer pushes onshore and clouds settle over the area.

Cool 50s will be the rule for morning lows on Sunday, but the clouds should break up during the day and a mostly sunny outlook with a high around 80 degrees is on the way for Father’s Day tomorrow.

No rain is in the outlook for the rest of the weekend. In fact, dry weather will likely continue through Friday, June 26, when a cold front moves in. It’s not quite a “sure thing” that we will see rain by then, however, that looks like the only opportunity for showers for the next 7 - 10 days.

Dry conditions prevail across most of the state and high fire danger conditions are set for eastern Washington again Sunday.

High temperatures in the 80s will continue and fire danger will be elevated in parts of the state for the next few days as well.

Another run at 90-degree weather is likely by Monday and Tuesday.

Record high temperatures for the first part of next week are set at 92 degrees both days. We could get close to that number by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Heat Advisory for Monday and Tuesday.

The 90-degree weather will last for just a few days before temperatures back down to the 80s. If the long-range forecast for next Friday holds up, we will see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s by next weekend.

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