$193k-worth of narcotics seized in south Seattle drug bust

SEATTLE — Following a two-month investigation, the King County Sheriff’s Office nabbed about 5 pounds of narcotics and about $91,154 in cash in a south Seattle drug bust.

Two people in a drug trafficking organization were arrested on May 2. The operation reached Skyway, White Center, and Burien.

This is the fifth time Special Emphasis Team has investigated this association.

Quinn the dog also helped, too.

Deputies recovered:

• 4.4 pounds of heroin

• 313.9 grams of cocaine

• 11.3 grams methamphetamine

• 5.4 grams crack cocaine

• .7 grams of fentanyl powder

• 1 drug press die set

• $ 91,154 cash seized (Drug proceeds)

• 2 vehicles seized (Used to distribute narcotics)

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail for investigation of possession with intent to distribute and VUCSA conspiracy.

Deputies said the estimated street value of the 5.2 pounds of narcotics seized was $193,000.

