From 1892 to today: Century-long flood events mark Mount Vernon history

As record flooding is expected in Mount Vernon, the surrounding Skagit River Basin have experienced repeated flood events over more than a century, according to historical records and county data.

Historical newspaper accounts archived by Skagit County trace flooding in the region back to the late 19th century, long before modern flood control measures were in place.

One of the earliest documented floods occurred in 1892, when the town was flooded so deeply that small boats and rafts were used on streets and many residents left their homes for safety.

Another early major event in 1897 saw levees overwhelmed near Mount Vernon’s lowest areas, inundating parts of south Mount Vernon and forcing relocations.

In the early 20th century, heavy rains combined with melting snow frequently brought severe flooding.

Newspaper accounts describe a winter surge at the end of 1917 in which multiple dike failures along the Skagit River sent water across the delta from Mount Vernon to La Conner, covering large expanses of farm land.

Dikes in several areas broke, causing water to overflow lowlands and damage farm property, though reports at the time noted no loss of life.

Mount Vernon’s location within the region’s 100-year floodplain has meant that flooding has continued into modern times.

Records from the U.S. Geological Survey and Skagit County show that the Skagit River gauge at Mount Vernon has registered significant high water events repeatedly in recent decades, including notably high crests in 2018, 2020, and particularly in 2021 when the river reached more than 37 feet, among the highest on record.

The Skagit River is expected to peak at 39 feet later this afternoon.

Photos and local historical resources document floods in the mid-20th century as well: streets in west Mount Vernon were submerged during a 1951 flood event, and community efforts to build sandbag defenses have been part of the city’s response tradition.

City and county officials in recent years have invested in flood protections, including a floodwall completed in downtown Mount Vernon in 2018.

That structure helped shield the city’s core during later floods that approached record heights, illustrating the continuing challenges of managing the river’s behavior.

In Mount Vernon now, Level 3 ‘Leave Now’ evacuations were given due to recent flooding in the area.

While the historical record shows variability in flood severity and frequency, the long list of events — from 19th-century overflows to recent near-record crests — underscores the influence of the Skagit River on the city’s development and ongoing planning.

1892 — One of the Earliest Documented Floods

Floodwaters covered much of Mount Vernon, forcing residents to use boats and rafts on city streets. Many people left their homes as large areas near the river filled with water.

1897 — Widespread Flooding in Low-Lying Areas

Levees failed in parts of Mount Vernon, flooding south-side neighborhoods and agricultural land. Reports show water reached homes and farmland across the Skagit delta.

1909 — Major Regional Flooding

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt pushed the Skagit River over its banks. County documents note extensive farm damage and transportation challenges throughout the valley.

1917–1918 — Multiple Dike Breaks Across the Basin

Historic accounts describe heavy winter flooding that burst dikes near Mount Vernon and across the delta. Water spread from the river’s edge into large farming areas as the river reached some of the highest levels recorded at that time.

1921 — Notable High-Water Event

Rain and runoff again pushed the river above flood stage. Historical summaries show that dikes were overtopped and communities along the river experienced extensive overland flooding.

1932 — Another Large Flood Affects the Region

County archives cite widespread agricultural impacts as floodwaters spread across the valley floor.

1949 — Post-War Flooding Hits the Skagit Basin

A strong storm system caused flooding along the Skagit River, filling low-lying areas near Mount Vernon and causing additional dike damage.

1951 — Mount Vernon Streets Underwater

Photographs from the era show portions of west Mount Vernon flooded following another high-water event. Community sandbagging played a key role in protecting downtown.

1975 — High River Levels Challenge Local Dikes

Flooding once again pushed against levees in the Mount Vernon area, prompting emergency work to reinforce vulnerable sections.

1990 — One of the Most Significant Modern Floods

County data indicate the river reached levels high enough to cause large-scale flooding from the upper basin down to Mount Vernon. Several dikes were overtopped or damaged.

2003 — Widespread Flooding in the Lower Valley

Heavy rainfall and melting snow contributed to significant flows on the Skagit River, causing concerns for Mount Vernon and downstream communities.

2006 — Repeated High-Water Events

Two major rises in river level occurred in the same month, with floodwaters nearing protective structures in parts of Mount Vernon.

2012 — High River Flows Require Flood Barriers

Flood response systems were activated as the Skagit River climbed, though new mitigation measures helped limit damage.

2018 — A High-Water Event that Tested Defenses

The river rose to more than 32 feet at the Mount Vernon gauge. The city’s newly built downtown floodwall played a central role in protecting businesses.

2020 — Heavy Rains Drive High River Levels

The Skagit River again rose above flood stage, bringing water into low-lying areas outside the city’s protected core.

2021 — Among the Highest Crests on Record

The river reached more than 37 feet at Mount Vernon, one of the biggest river crests in recorded history. Flood defenses held in the downtown area, but widespread flooding occurred elsewhere in the valley.

2025 — New Record Expected to Be Set

Skagit River is expected to hit 39 feet at Mount Vernon, after a massive atmospheric drenched Western Washington and elevated river levels across the region.

