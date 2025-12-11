Level 3 ‘Leave Now’ evacuations issued in Mount Vernon due to flooding

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Officials have issued Level 3 ‘Leave Now’ evacuations for certain residents in Mount Vernon due to major flooding in the area.

Areas in the ‘Leave Now’ Zone are along the Skagit River.

Neighborhoods west of I-5, near Edgewater Park, the Skagit County Fairgrounds and the commerical area near Walmart off I-5 should leave.

Residents are being told to evacuate toward Burlington. City officials suggest taking State Route 536 or taking I-5.

Emergency crews say I-5 is outside the flood plain and can be used for travel.

The Division Street Bridge is likely to close at noon tomorrow (Dec. 11).

Those in the impacted areas should not return home unless told by Mount Vernon Fire Department or Mount Vernon police.

Residents in their cars or RVs can go to Bakerview Park. It should be noted that there is no power or electricity, and no potable water at that location.

Shelter outside the flood plain.

Do not drive over flooded roadways and practice “turn around, don’t drown.”

Make sure to follow all road closure and cautionary signs and do not drive around barricades.

Water can be deeper and faster-moving than anticipated, presenting significant risk to drivers.

When evacuating, make sure you bring pets, necessary medication, a wallet and ID, your charged cellphone, and warm clothing.

Mount Vernon evacs

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group