A woman departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was found with more than 18 pounds of meth in her carry-on, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 33-year-old woman was headed to Seoul, South Korea, on February 28 when CBP officers and Port of Seattle officials searched her bag and found “bundles of a white crystal substance,” CBP said in a press release.

Officials say the substance tested positive for meth and the woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested by Port of Seattle Police.

“CBP’s border security mission not only protects the homeland from dangerous narcotics, but it also helps prevent these deadly substances from reaching communities in countries around the world,” Greg Alvarez, Director of Field Operations, Seattle Field Office, said.

18 pounds of meth seized at SeaTac (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

