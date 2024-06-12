17-year-old arrested for fatal Seattle shooting in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a fatal shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

At 11:15 p.m. on May 25, Seattle police officers responded to a shooting at Pioneer Square’s Sinking Ship Garage near Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 29-year-old man in the lower level of the garage. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

On June 11, detectives with the Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshalls Task Force arrested the teen suspect.

The teen was booked into Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center for investigation of murder.

