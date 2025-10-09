16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Federal Way woman

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the February shooting death of an 18-year-old in Federal Way, police said.

The arrest comes after months of investigation into the homicide.

Nena Edmonds, 18, was shot and killed outside a Federal Way apartment complex on Feb. 13.

On Oct. 8, the 16-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Issaquah. He was 15 at the time of the crime.

During the investigation, authorities identified a second suspect, a 19-year-old, who was already in custody on unrelated charges. Police said the 19-year-old knew Edmonds.

The investigation into the Federal Way homicide is ongoing.

Further details about the circumstances of the shooting or potential charges have not been released.

