‘I miss her’: Family wants answers after 18-year-old daughter shot, killed in Federal Way

A local family wants answers after their 18-year-old daughter was found shot to death outside of her Federal Way apartment.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 News that they found Nena Edmonds’ body outside of her apartment, located on Southwest Campus Drive, at the bottom of a staircase last week Thursday evening.

A nearby neighbor said he opened his front door and found her bleeding after he had heard his trash can fall over.

He called 911 and rushed outside, asking neighbors for help, he shared.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary to know things are happening right in your backyard,” said Brittany Lawson, another neighbor.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Trinity Edmonds, who lived with her younger sister in the Federal Way apartment.

“She died at our house. That’s where she is supposed to be safe. I dropped her off at home, thinking she would be safe, but she wasn’t. She was at the bottom of the stairs, but it happened inside, so she was fighting for her life,” she said.

Trinity said her sister was killed hours after she had finished her first day at work at The Home Depot, adding that her sister was trying to make enough money to support their mother.

“She was always trying to protect everybody, everyone in our family,” the sister said.

Trinity said her younger sister, who was known for being energetic, bubbly, and funny, was working toward her aspirations of serving in the United States Marine Corps.

“She was trying to progress as a person. She didn’t get a chance. She didn’t get a chance to drive her first car,” she added. “She never even got to travel. She never got to see more the world. She never got to have kids. She never got to graduate.”

“Neen, she was also very very special to me. One of the many reasons why is because I’ve never met a sweeter child in my life, the heart this little girl had just made you melt,” Shane Rivero, a family friend, wrote.

The Federal Way Police Department did not notify the public through social media about the investigation since last week Thursday.

KIRO 7 News learned about the shooting death after the family had reached out to us, hoping it would bring more transparency to the investigation.

“No, I haven’t been getting any updates,” said Trinity. “I feel like enough is not being done. I feel like she’s being overlooked right now, and she doesn’t deserve that, especially how it happened.”

“We all need answers. We all have families to take care of. We’re scared,” Lawson, a neighbor, said.

We took the family’s and neighbors’ concerns to the police department to get answers.

A spokesperson wrote, “We have not sent out any updates because we don’t have any at this time. We have not yet identified a suspect and are working diligently to do so.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family during this difficult time. A spokesperson for the company said the fundraiser has been verified.

