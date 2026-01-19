Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet out for season with knee injury

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks star running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round win over the 49ers, the team announced.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald said the injury is ‘significant’ and Charbonnet will need surgery, Macdonald said on Seattle Sports 710AM.

“Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery, so he’s got a good long road to come back. Our heart goes out to him, prayers go out to Charbs,” coach Macaonald said.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter said Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL.

Charbonnet went down following a run in the second quarter of Saturday’s game and Kenneth Walker III took over as RB1.

During the 2025 regular season, Charbonnet had 12 touchdowns and rushed for 730 yards.

With their 41-6 win over the 49ers, the Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 25 at 3:30 p.m. PT on Fox.

