12-year-old accused of stealing grandpa’s car in Issaquah, driving to Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy from the Issaquah area is accused of stealing his grandfather’s car and driving it to Eastern Washington.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Issaquah police called them Wednesday, asking them to keep an eye out for the boy. They said he might be heading to the Moses Lake area.

Just before 10:30 a.m., deputies found the boy parked at a curb on Lowry Street in the Larson Community. The boy panicked, and deputies say he led them on about a three-mile chase that ended near State Route 17 when they performed a PIT maneuver.

No one was hurt and there was only minor damage to the grandfather’s car.

The boy was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

