Tilikum Place Café named one of the top brunch spots in the U.S.

SEATTLE — A Seattle restaurant was just named one of the top brunch spots in the United States by online reservation site OpenTable.

The place? Tilikum Place Café, located in Belltown.

According to its website, the restaurant is named after the Tilikum Place Park where the statue of Chief Sealth stands—the namesake of the city.

Brunch is offered on weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To view their menu, click here.

OpenTable’s list is based on more than 10 million verified reviews by diners, factoring in their ratings, the demand for reservations, and percentage of five-star reviews.

You can view OpenTable’s top 100 brunch spots by clicking here.

