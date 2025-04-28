Motorcyclist killed in multi-car crash in Orting

ORTING, Wash. — A motorcyclist has died after causing a crash in Orting over the weekend.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the motorcycle was heading westbound on SR 162, near Ski Park Lake, when it crossed into the oncoming eastbound lanes, hitting a Chevy Silverado. The motorcycle also hit a Dodge Ram in the eastbound lanes.

The Chevy came to rest upside down in a ditch and the Dodge hit a phone pole.

The motorcyclist wound up on the shoulder of the road. He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

He was identified as a 48-year-old from Eatonville.

The two people in the Chevy that flipped on its roof were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

According to WSP, the cause of the crash was “improper passing” on behalf of the motorcyclist.

The roadway was blocked for nearly four hours.

