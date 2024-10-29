102nd Ave NE Bridge in Bothell closed for repair after being struck by truck

BOTHELL, Wash. — The City of Bothell announced that the 102nd Avenue Northeast bridge over State Route 522 will need repairs after being hit by a truck last week.

On October 21, a truck hit the 102nd Avenue Northeast bridge causing damage that closed it until it could be inspected.

Structural engineers determined that the bridge needed repairs and planned to keep it closed to vehicles until those repairs were made.

The bridge sidewalks will be open to pedestrians and bicycle traffic during this time.

Residents are urged to find alternate routes around the bridge.

The city said that there will be no interruption to emergency services.

There is currently no timeline on when the repairs will be completed.

