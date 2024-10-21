Truck strikes Bothell bridge, prompting closure and lane reductions on SR 522

Bothell police have closed the 102nd Avenue Northeast Bridge in both directions following an incident where a truck struck the bridge, according to local authorities.

While the bridge over State Route 522 is shut down, SR 522 has been reduced to one lane in each direction while crews conduct an assessment of the structure.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

The driver involved in the incident pulled over and is cooperating with officers, police said.

©2024 Cox Media Group