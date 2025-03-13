$1,000 reward offered in Tacoma teen’s death

TACOMA, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is now offering a $1,000 reward to find the people who shot a teen to death inside a Tacoma apartment complex.

On the night of February 22, 18-year-old Messiah Washington was found dead inside an elevator at the Housing Hilltop apartment complex on South L Street.

Someone called 911 around 9:15 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

Messiah lived with his father, Jacque Washington, to help take care of him.

KIRO 7 spoke to his father a few days after the shooting.

“I feel like they took my best friend. He was my buddy,” Jacque said.

Jacque said he found his son’s body inside the apartment’s elevator that night.

“I was crying for help. My throat was so sore from crying for help that I could barely talk, but nobody would come. Everyone was scared,” he said.

Last week, Tacoma police said they arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the case, but they believe there were multiple people involved.

They’re hoping someone might know something and could lead them to the others involved.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspects, call 1 (800) 222-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app. You can remain anonymous.





