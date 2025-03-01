TACONA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is asking the public for help after their 18-year-old son was shot and killed inside an apartment elevator.

Tacoma police received multiple reports of a shooting on South L Street on Saturday, February 22, at 9 p.m.

Investigators said they found a victim who later died from his injuries.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 18-year-old Messiah Washington.

Tacoma family asks public for help after 18-year-old son shot, killed inside apartment

Messiah lived with his father, Jacque Washington, to help take care of him.

“I feel like they took my best friend. He was my buddy,” Jacque said. “I go to Safeway, he’s right there. I do this, he’s right there.”

Jacque said he found his son’s body inside the apartment’s elevator that night.

“I was crying for help. My throat was so sore from crying for help I could barely talk, but nobody would come. Everyone was scared,” he shared.

Right before he heard gunshots, Jacque said he had heard knocking on his front door.

He said he saw a group of five people in black hooded jackets when he looked through the peephole.

“I couldn’t see their faces,” he said. “They ran into the elevator, kind of like, and it went up and I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Five shots.”

“He (Messiah) was in the elevator coming home. Somebody told them that ‘Messiah’s coming back. Be prepared for him,’” the father added.

The family described Messiah as an intelligent gentleman who loved his friends and was known as a teddy bear.

Messiah’s death marks the third 18-year-old shot and killed in the South Sound in the last two weeks. An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Tacoma on Valentine’s Day, and an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her apartment in Federal Way the day before.

“There’s so many boys that don’t get to see 18. So many boys that don’t get to see 20, 21, 25, 30,” said Jacqulynn Washington, his sister.

The father said, “I see it all the time that these children are killing children. It’s ridiculous. It’s got to stop man.”

While the family searches for answers, loved ones told KIRO 7 News that they’re relying on their faith to guide them.

“I just want it to be known, I forgive you (suspect). I forgive you, right now,” said Jacqulynn.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Tacoma Police Department to get more details about a possible lead or suspect(s). We’re still waiting for a response as of Friday.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family during this tragedy.

