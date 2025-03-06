15-year-old arrested in connection with Tacoma homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma PD has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a February homicide.

On Wednesday, Tacoma police and detectives brought the 15-year-old boy into custody at the same spot where 18-year-old Messiah Washington was shot and killed.

Washington was shot inside an apartment building elevator on the night of February 22. He lived at the apartment on South L Street with his father, Jacque Washington, to help take care of him.

Arrest made in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Messiah Washington.

“I feel like they took my best friend. He was my buddy,” Jacque said.

He said he found his son’s body inside the apartment’s elevator that night.

“I was crying for help. My throat was so sore from crying for help I could barely talk, but nobody would come. Everyone was scared,” he shared.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family during this tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.





