1 Line disruption: SODO to Capitol Hill Nov. 8-10 for expansion prep

SEATTLE — 1 Line riders should expect service disruption starting at 10 p.m. on Nov. 8 through the end of service on Nov. 10.

According to Sound Transit, the service disruption is required to complete work that prepares it for future expansion.

The disruption will be between SODO and the Capitol Hill stations.

1 Line Disruption Map (Sound Transit)

All stations from SODO to Capitol Hill will be closed. Riders will be transported via a shuttle that runs every 15 minutes, stopping at each closed station.

Stations between SODO to Angle Lake and Lynnwood City Center to Capitol Hill will still have rail service every 15 minutes.

The 1 Line will return to its normal schedule on November 11.

To see alternate routes visit the Sound Transit website.

©2024 Cox Media Group